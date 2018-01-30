Police find 38 pounds of pot in car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The investigation into a person loitering in a car on a hotel parking lot led to the discovery of a lot of drugs.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2018 Roundup

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Louisville Metro police approached a Mercedes on the lot of the Red Roof Inn just off the Watterson Expressway and Newburg Road. There were "no loitering" signs in the lot, but the man driving the car said he was not a registered guest at the hotel.

An LMPD K-9 called in to check the outside of the car alerted officers to drugs in the drivers side door. A search of the car found 38 pounds of marijuana in 19 separate vacuum-sealed packages in the trunk. Also found was approximately 6.5 grams of suspected powdered cocaine in the passenger compartment between the driver's seat and the center console.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Clerk: Robber threatened to kill 2 during violent robbery caught on camera

+ Proposed IN ban would declare some legal adults too young to smoke

+ Woman overdosed in hotel lobby, left kids alone in room

The driver, Javier Duran, 44, of Fredericksburg, VA, was arrested and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of trafficking in marijuana over five pounds, trafficking in cocaine and criminal trespassing.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.