1 dead in Harrison County crash

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – One person died following a head-on crash in Harrison County.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 64 and Spring Branch Road around 11:50 p.m. Monday when the driver of a semi crossed the center lane and hit a pickup truck, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was treated and released.

The name of the pickup truck driver has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.