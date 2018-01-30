Video shows heavy black smoke coming from Webster Co. business

Video sent to our newsroom shows heavy black smoke coming from a business in Providence, Kentucky.

Fire officials have not been able to give us any information, but we reached out to Smith Metals located on Highway 41A.

The worker who answered the phone told us there were some tires on fire, but firefighters have it under control. She tells us no one was hurt.

The viewer who sent us the video said she heard an explosion that shook her house, but the worker told us she was not aware of any explosion.

We are working to get more information from officials.

According to the Smith Metals Facebook, the company also owns S&S Salvage which was fined $70,000 in 2016 by OSHA for work violations during the demolition of an old manufacturing plant.

