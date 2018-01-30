Banker charged with complicity in theft scheme

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An employee of a Louisville bank is facing charges for his role in a plan to steal more than $100,000 from a woman.

According to an arrest warrant, the scheme began in August 2017 while Mark Aaron Swayze, 35, of Coxs Creek, KY, was an employee of the Hillview branch of PNC Bank, 11202 Preston Highway.

Louisville Metro police say two checks, totaling nearly $107,000 and made out to the victim, were mailed to the woman's address but the man who was a tenant there took the checks and kept them.

The warrant says the victim's tenant had a woman get a drivers license under the name of the victim. She then took the checks to the PNC Hillview branch and was met in the lobby by Swayze who opened an account under the victim's name allowing the woman to deposit the two checks. After the deposits were made, cash was withdrawn from the account by the woman and other money was transferred into the account of the victim's tenant.

Police say just before she arrived at the bank, surveillance video shows Swayze taking a call on his cell phone. The woman later told police the victim's tenant had called Swayze before she got to the bank.

When the victim made an inquiry with the bank after not receiving the checks, she was told the checks - which were part of an estate settlement - had been cashed.

Swayze was arrested in Jan. 24 at his home by the Nelson County Sheriff's Dept. on charges of complicity theft of identity and complicity theft by deception over $10,000. Swayze bonded out of the Nelson County Jail the next day.

The warrant says PNC lost more than $40,600 as a result of the theft.

