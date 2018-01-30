Banker charged with complicity in theft scheme

A total of three people were involved in the attempt to steal more than $100,000 from a Louisville woman.More >>
A total of three people were involved in the attempt to steal more than $100,000 from a Louisville woman.More >>
"They've obviously been our kryptonite in this league for the last three years, so hopefully we can change that this year," David Padgett said. That kryptonite is Virginia. The Cavaliers have beaten the Cards four straight times and have held to UofL to under 60 points in the last six meetings.More >>
"They've obviously been our kryptonite in this league for the last three years, so hopefully we can change that this year," David Padgett said. That kryptonite is Virginia. The Cavaliers have beaten the Cards four straight times and have held to UofL to under 60 points in the last six meetings.More >>
The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
The Mercedes was on the lot of the Red Roof Inn just off the Watterson Expressway and Newburg Road.More >>
The Mercedes was on the lot of the Red Roof Inn just off the Watterson Expressway and Newburg Road.More >>
Sessions is set to hold a press conference on Tuesday.More >>
Sessions is set to hold a press conference on Tuesday.More >>