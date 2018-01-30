Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press



The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A W-L Pts Prv 1. Warren Central (6) 16-0 350 2 2. S. Bend Riley (8) 16-0 342 1 3. New Albany (5) 15-1 326 3 4. Floyd Central 16-1 255 4 5. Bloomington South 17-2 223 6 6. Hamilton Southeastern 15-2 193 7 7. Indpls Cathedral 15-2 149 9 8. Indpls Ben Davis 15-3 141 5 9. Jeffersonville 14-2 103 10 10. Carmel 11-5 102 NR

Others receiving votes: Zionsville 55. Chesterton 13. E. Noble 10. Center Grove 6. Homestead 6. Ft. Wayne North 6.

Class 3A W-L Pts Prv 1. New Castle (17) 16-1 372 1 2. Tri-West (2) 14-2 294 4 3. Ev. Bosse 14-3 252 2 4. Greensburg 14-3 218 5 5. Culver Academy 9-4 215 7 6. Indianapolis Attucks 9-4 203 3 7. Evansville Memorial 11-3 148 NR 8. Danville 10-4 120 6 9. Silver Creek 12-4 85 10 10. Princeton 13-3 73 8

Others receiving votes: Indpls Brebeuf 69. Mishawaka Marian 68. Salem 34. Hammond 30. W. Lafayette 29. Marion 25. Heritage Hills 13. Fairfield 12. Vincennes 12. Edgewood 8.

Class 2A W-L Pts Prv 1. Covington (7) 15-1 334 1 2. Westview (1) 16-1 320 2 3. Frankton (5) 15-2 283 4 4. Forest Park (3) 14-1 266 5 5. LaVille (3) 17-0 230 6 6. Tipton 11-2 171 3 7. Linton-Stockton 15-2 152 8 8. Paoli 13-1 144 7 9. Southwestern (Jefferson) 17-1 121 10 10. Henryville 14-3 101 NR

Others receiving votes: Indpls Howe 76. Oak Hill 64. Clarksville 6. Clinton Prairie 6. S. Knox 6.

Class 1A W-L Pts Prv 1. University (11) 13-1 332 2 2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (7) 15-1 314 1 3. Tindley 13-5 252 4 4. Barr-Reeve 13-2 229 3 5. Morristown 17-1 228 5 6. Tri-County 12-2 189 6 7. Southwood 11-3 160 10 8. Gary 21st Century 14-4 139 7 9. Covenant Christian 16-1 84 NR 10. Lafayette Catholic 10-6 76 NR

Others receiving votes: Wood Memorial 47. Elkhart Christian 38. Hauser 29. Morgan Twp. 12. Indpls Metro 9. Tri 9. Washington Twp. 7. Oldenburg 6.

