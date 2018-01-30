Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Warren Central (6)
|16-0
|350
|2
|2. S. Bend Riley (8)
|16-0
|342
|1
|3. New Albany (5)
|15-1
|326
|3
|4. Floyd Central
|16-1
|255
|4
|5. Bloomington South
|17-2
|223
|6
|6. Hamilton Southeastern
|15-2
|193
|7
|7. Indpls Cathedral
|15-2
|149
|9
|8. Indpls Ben Davis
|15-3
|141
|5
|9. Jeffersonville
|14-2
|103
|10
|10. Carmel
|11-5
|102
|NR
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 55. Chesterton 13. E. Noble 10. Center Grove 6. Homestead 6. Ft. Wayne North 6.
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New Castle (17)
|16-1
|372
|1
|2. Tri-West (2)
|14-2
|294
|4
|3. Ev. Bosse
|14-3
|252
|2
|4. Greensburg
|14-3
|218
|5
|5. Culver Academy
|9-4
|215
|7
|6. Indianapolis Attucks
|9-4
|203
|3
|7. Evansville Memorial
|11-3
|148
|NR
|8. Danville
|10-4
|120
|6
|9. Silver Creek
|12-4
|85
|10
|10. Princeton
|13-3
|73
|8
Others receiving votes: Indpls Brebeuf 69. Mishawaka Marian 68. Salem 34. Hammond 30. W. Lafayette 29. Marion 25. Heritage Hills 13. Fairfield 12. Vincennes 12. Edgewood 8.
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Covington (7)
|15-1
|334
|1
|2. Westview (1)
|16-1
|320
|2
|3. Frankton (5)
|15-2
|283
|4
|4. Forest Park (3)
|14-1
|266
|5
|5. LaVille (3)
|17-0
|230
|6
|6. Tipton
|11-2
|171
|3
|7. Linton-Stockton
|15-2
|152
|8
|8. Paoli
|13-1
|144
|7
|9. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|17-1
|121
|10
|10. Henryville
|14-3
|101
|NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Howe 76. Oak Hill 64. Clarksville 6. Clinton Prairie 6. S. Knox 6.
|Class 1A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. University (11)
|13-1
|332
|2
|2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (7)
|15-1
|314
|1
|3. Tindley
|13-5
|252
|4
|4. Barr-Reeve
|13-2
|229
|3
|5. Morristown
|17-1
|228
|5
|6. Tri-County
|12-2
|189
|6
|7. Southwood
|11-3
|160
|10
|8. Gary 21st Century
|14-4
|139
|7
|9. Covenant Christian
|16-1
|84
|NR
|10. Lafayette Catholic
|10-6
|76
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wood Memorial 47. Elkhart Christian 38. Hauser 29. Morgan Twp. 12. Indpls Metro 9. Tri 9. Washington Twp. 7. Oldenburg 6.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.