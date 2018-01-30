David Camm's $30 million civil rights lawsuit dismissed - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

David Camm's $30 million civil rights lawsuit dismissed

David Camm (Source: WAVE 3 News file photo) David Camm (Source: WAVE 3 News file photo)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The Indiana Attorney General's Office has dismissed with prejudice a $30 million civil rights lawsuit brought by David Camm against several southern Indiana officials.

In the lawsuit, Camm claimed he was the victim of unlawful investigation, arrest and imprisonment by members of Indiana State Police and other officials, and that his prosecution was "a malicious action."

Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson, one of the defendants in Camm's suit, oversaw the prosecution in Camm's first two trials. In both of those trials, Camm was found guilty in the murder of his wife and two children.

Kimberly, Brad and Jill Camm were found killed in the garage of their Georgetown home on Sept. 28, 2000.

Camm was found not guilty in his third trial.

"Police investigators and prosecutors properly charged this individual with murder," Attorney General Curtis Hill said. "I hope the dismissal of this lawsuit helps assure our brave officers that both state and federal laws protect them whenever they are discharging their duties in good faith."

