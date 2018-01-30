KY kids under 12 would have to wear bicycle helmet under bill - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KY kids under 12 would have to wear bicycle helmet under bill

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) -

Children under the age of 12 would be required to wear helmets while riding bicycles under a new legislation.

House Bill 52 passed on Tuesday in the House Transportation Committee.

The bill was filed in honor of an Oldham County teenager who received a traumatic brain injury after falling off his bike at the age of 7. 

A similar bill passed the House last year but did not become law.

