WAVE 3 News Editorial - January 30, 2018: Feedback

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Our editorial on reducing the prison population received many responses.

Amy Simpson commented: "The fact is they are mostly incarcerating the same people over and over."

Steve Stacy put it differently: "The problem is letting them out over and over."

Matt Moore stated: "People should just stop breaking the law - problem solved."

Mike Lush cited archaic laws as what needed change: "I wonder how many people are sitting in jail, convicted of a victimless crime?"

Will Phillips concurred: "Why are we imprisoning people for things that should be legal and things that should be community service?"

Regarding our guest editorial promoting an NBA team in Louisville David Littlejohn commented: "NBA does well in mid-size markets such as Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, OKC and Memphis. With an arena that is ready all they would need is a good ownership group and a new franchise."

We appreciate and welcome your feedback.

