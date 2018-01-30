Metro Corrections officer arrested, charged with driving while i - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Metro Corrections officer arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated

(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Metro Corrections officer was arrested Sunday after police stopped his car as it sparked driving down south 4th Street.

When police stopped Donald Bradley's car, he reportedly claimed he "just hit a couple of cars down the street".

Police then say they asked Bradley if he'd been drinking, and conducted a field sobriety test and breathalizer. His blood alcohol level was 0.18, according to court records.

He's charged with Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Bradley was released on his own recognizance on Monday.

