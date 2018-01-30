Bellarmine ranked #9 and #13 in national polls - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bellarmine ranked #9 and #13 in national polls

By Kent Taylor, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Bellarmine Athletics) (Source: Bellarmine Athletics)

New weekly rankings place Knights 9th/13th

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--After suffering its second loss of the year last week, the Bellarmine men's basketball team slipped in both national polls that were released Tuesday afternoon. In the NABC Division II rankings, the Knights dropped to ninth, and in the D2SIDA poll, Bellarmine fell eight spots to No. 13.

The Knights were far from being alone as upset victims last week as 11 of D2SIDA's top 25 teams lost, including top-ranked West Liberty. The Hilltoppers fell to Fairmont State on Sunday, and with the consensus No. 1 falling for the first time this season, both polls chose Lincoln Memorial as the nation's new top team.

Bellarmine remains the sole Great Lakes Valley Conference team represented in the rankings, but Southern Indiana is among the teams receiving votes in the D2SIDA poll.

The Knights, 18-2 on the season, are back home for a pair of games this week. Bellarmine puts its 54-game home court win streak on the line Thursday night, hosting the Hawks of Quincy University. Illinois Springfield visits Knights Hall on Saturday as BU celebrates homecoming.

NABC/Division II Rankings
(Jan. 30, 2018 - Poll #10)

Record

Points

Last

1.

Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. (14)

19-1

397

2

2.

Queens, N.C.

20-1

380

3

3.

Ferris State, Mich. (1)

21-1

367

4

4.

Western Oregon (1)

19-1

346

6

5.

West Liberty, W.Va.

18-1

340

1

6.

Northwest Missouri State

17-2

319

7

7.

Morehouse, Ga.

18-0

294

10

8.

UT-Permian Basin, Texas

18-2

287

9

9.

Bellarmine, Ky.

18-2

268

5

10.

West Texas A&M

19-2

258

11

11.

Findlay, Ohio

20-2

231

13

12.

Valdosta State, Ga.

19-2

216

14

13.

Virginia State

17-2

193

8

14.

Southern Nazarene, Okla.

16-1

190

16

15.

Arkansas-Fort Smith

18-3

154

17

16.

Northern State, S.D.

21-3

144

12

17.

Fort Lewis, Colo.

17-3

138

21

18.

Dallas Baptist, Texas

17-3

120

22

19.

Cal Poly Pomona

16-3

115

25

20.

West Florida

18-3

108

15

21.

Clark Atlanta, Ga.

18-1

88

NR

22.

Texas A&M-Commerce

16-4

51

18

23.

Shippensburg, Pa.

15-3

34

NR

24.

Bridgeport, Conn.

17-4

30

NR

25.

Barry, Fla.

13-4

25

NR

Others receiving votes: Wheeling Jesuit (W.Va.) 24, California Baptist 22, Minnesota State 20, Le Moyne (N.Y.) 13, Central Missouri 9, West Chester (Pa.) 5, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 4, Cal State San Marcos 2, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 2, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 2, UNC Pembroke 2, Claflin (S.C.) 1, Dixie State (Utah) 1.

Dropped out: Wheeling Jesuit (19), West Chester (20), Western Washington (23), Claflin (24).

Records are through games of Jan. 28, 2018.




 

D2SIDA Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll (Jan. 30, 2018)

Rank

School (1st Place Votes)

W-L

Pts

LW

1

Lincoln Memorial (14)

19-1

397

2

2

Ferris State (1)

21-1

377

3

3

Queens (N.C.)

20-1

358

4

4

West Liberty

18-1

350

1

5

Western Oregon (1)

19-1

336

6

6

Northwest Missouri State

17-2

302

8

7

UT-Permian Basin

18-2

292

10

8

Morehouse

18-0

279

11

9

Findlay

20-2

271

12

10

West Texas A&M

19-2

247

13

11

Valdosta State

19-2

233

14

12

Southern Nazarene

16-1

223

15

13

Bellarmine

18-2

214

5

14

Northern State (S.D.)

21-3

183

7

15

Shippensburg

15-3

152

NR

16

Bridgeport

17-4

143

20

17

Virginia State

17-2

140

9

18

Cal Poly Pomona

16-3

137

24

19

Dallas Baptist

17-3

110

RV

20

Barry

13-4

78

RV

21

Clark Atlanta

18-1

77

22

T22

UNC Pembroke

15-4

54

21

T22

Arkansas-Fort Smith

18-3

54

NR

24

Le Moyne

16-5

33

RV

T25

West Florida

18-3

23

T17

T25

Wheeling Jesuit

15-4

23

23

Others Receiving Votes: Southern Indiana 21, Carson-Newman 19, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 10, Texas A&M-Commerce 9, Minnesota State 7, Dixie State 5, UC-San Diego 5, Fort Lewis 2, Eckerd 2, California Baptist 1.

Official release from Bellarmine sports information 

Powered by Frankly