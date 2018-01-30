Bellarmine ranked #9 and #13 in national polls

New weekly rankings place Knights 9th/13th

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--After suffering its second loss of the year last week, the Bellarmine men's basketball team slipped in both national polls that were released Tuesday afternoon. In the NABC Division II rankings, the Knights dropped to ninth, and in the D2SIDA poll, Bellarmine fell eight spots to No. 13.



The Knights were far from being alone as upset victims last week as 11 of D2SIDA's top 25 teams lost, including top-ranked West Liberty. The Hilltoppers fell to Fairmont State on Sunday, and with the consensus No. 1 falling for the first time this season, both polls chose Lincoln Memorial as the nation's new top team.



Bellarmine remains the sole Great Lakes Valley Conference team represented in the rankings, but Southern Indiana is among the teams receiving votes in the D2SIDA poll.



The Knights, 18-2 on the season, are back home for a pair of games this week. Bellarmine puts its 54-game home court win streak on the line Thursday night, hosting the Hawks of Quincy University. Illinois Springfield visits Knights Hall on Saturday as BU celebrates homecoming.

NABC/Division II Rankings

(Jan. 30, 2018 - Poll #10) Record Points Last 1. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. (14) 19-1 397 2 2. Queens, N.C. 20-1 380 3 3. Ferris State, Mich. (1) 21-1 367 4 4. Western Oregon (1) 19-1 346 6 5. West Liberty, W.Va. 18-1 340 1 6. Northwest Missouri State 17-2 319 7 7. Morehouse, Ga. 18-0 294 10 8. UT-Permian Basin, Texas 18-2 287 9 9. Bellarmine, Ky. 18-2 268 5 10. West Texas A&M 19-2 258 11 11. Findlay, Ohio 20-2 231 13 12. Valdosta State, Ga. 19-2 216 14 13. Virginia State 17-2 193 8 14. Southern Nazarene, Okla. 16-1 190 16 15. Arkansas-Fort Smith 18-3 154 17 16. Northern State, S.D. 21-3 144 12 17. Fort Lewis, Colo. 17-3 138 21 18. Dallas Baptist, Texas 17-3 120 22 19. Cal Poly Pomona 16-3 115 25 20. West Florida 18-3 108 15 21. Clark Atlanta, Ga. 18-1 88 NR 22. Texas A&M-Commerce 16-4 51 18 23. Shippensburg, Pa. 15-3 34 NR 24. Bridgeport, Conn. 17-4 30 NR 25. Barry, Fla. 13-4 25 NR Others receiving votes: Wheeling Jesuit (W.Va.) 24, California Baptist 22, Minnesota State 20, Le Moyne (N.Y.) 13, Central Missouri 9, West Chester (Pa.) 5, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 4, Cal State San Marcos 2, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 2, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 2, UNC Pembroke 2, Claflin (S.C.) 1, Dixie State (Utah) 1.



Dropped out: Wheeling Jesuit (19), West Chester (20), Western Washington (23), Claflin (24).



Records are through games of Jan. 28, 2018.









D2SIDA Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll (Jan. 30, 2018) Rank School (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts LW 1 Lincoln Memorial (14) 19-1 397 2 2 Ferris State (1) 21-1 377 3 3 Queens (N.C.) 20-1 358 4 4 West Liberty 18-1 350 1 5 Western Oregon (1) 19-1 336 6 6 Northwest Missouri State 17-2 302 8 7 UT-Permian Basin 18-2 292 10 8 Morehouse 18-0 279 11 9 Findlay 20-2 271 12 10 West Texas A&M 19-2 247 13 11 Valdosta State 19-2 233 14 12 Southern Nazarene 16-1 223 15 13 Bellarmine 18-2 214 5 14 Northern State (S.D.) 21-3 183 7 15 Shippensburg 15-3 152 NR 16 Bridgeport 17-4 143 20 17 Virginia State 17-2 140 9 18 Cal Poly Pomona 16-3 137 24 19 Dallas Baptist 17-3 110 RV 20 Barry 13-4 78 RV 21 Clark Atlanta 18-1 77 22 T22 UNC Pembroke 15-4 54 21 T22 Arkansas-Fort Smith 18-3 54 NR 24 Le Moyne 16-5 33 RV T25 West Florida 18-3 23 T17 T25 Wheeling Jesuit 15-4 23 23 Others Receiving Votes: Southern Indiana 21, Carson-Newman 19, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 10, Texas A&M-Commerce 9, Minnesota State 7, Dixie State 5, UC-San Diego 5, Fort Lewis 2, Eckerd 2, California Baptist 1.

Official release from Bellarmine sports information