Bellarmine ranked #9 and #13 in national polls

New weekly rankings place Knights 9th/13th
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--After suffering its second loss of the year last week, the Bellarmine men's basketball team slipped in both national polls that were released Tuesday afternoon. In the NABC Division II rankings, the Knights dropped to ninth, and in the D2SIDA poll, Bellarmine fell eight spots to No. 13.
The Knights were far from being alone as upset victims last week as 11 of D2SIDA's top 25 teams lost, including top-ranked West Liberty. The Hilltoppers fell to Fairmont State on Sunday, and with the consensus No. 1 falling for the first time this season, both polls chose Lincoln Memorial as the nation's new top team.
Bellarmine remains the sole Great Lakes Valley Conference team represented in the rankings, but Southern Indiana is among the teams receiving votes in the D2SIDA poll.
The Knights, 18-2 on the season, are back home for a pair of games this week. Bellarmine puts its 54-game home court win streak on the line Thursday night, hosting the Hawks of Quincy University. Illinois Springfield visits Knights Hall on Saturday as BU celebrates homecoming.
|
NABC/Division II Rankings
|
Record
|
Points
|
Last
|
1.
|
Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. (14)
|
19-1
|
397
|
2
|
2.
|
Queens, N.C.
|
20-1
|
380
|
3
|
3.
|
Ferris State, Mich. (1)
|
21-1
|
367
|
4
|
4.
|
Western Oregon (1)
|
19-1
|
346
|
6
|
5.
|
West Liberty, W.Va.
|
18-1
|
340
|
1
|
6.
|
Northwest Missouri State
|
17-2
|
319
|
7
|
7.
|
Morehouse, Ga.
|
18-0
|
294
|
10
|
8.
|
UT-Permian Basin, Texas
|
18-2
|
287
|
9
|
9.
|
Bellarmine, Ky.
|
18-2
|
268
|
5
|
10.
|
West Texas A&M
|
19-2
|
258
|
11
|
11.
|
Findlay, Ohio
|
20-2
|
231
|
13
|
12.
|
Valdosta State, Ga.
|
19-2
|
216
|
14
|
13.
|
Virginia State
|
17-2
|
193
|
8
|
14.
|
Southern Nazarene, Okla.
|
16-1
|
190
|
16
|
15.
|
Arkansas-Fort Smith
|
18-3
|
154
|
17
|
16.
|
Northern State, S.D.
|
21-3
|
144
|
12
|
17.
|
Fort Lewis, Colo.
|
17-3
|
138
|
21
|
18.
|
Dallas Baptist, Texas
|
17-3
|
120
|
22
|
19.
|
Cal Poly Pomona
|
16-3
|
115
|
25
|
20.
|
West Florida
|
18-3
|
108
|
15
|
21.
|
Clark Atlanta, Ga.
|
18-1
|
88
|
NR
|
22.
|
Texas A&M-Commerce
|
16-4
|
51
|
18
|
23.
|
Shippensburg, Pa.
|
15-3
|
34
|
NR
|
24.
|
Bridgeport, Conn.
|
17-4
|
30
|
NR
|
25.
|
Barry, Fla.
|
13-4
|
25
|
NR
|
Others receiving votes: Wheeling Jesuit (W.Va.) 24, California Baptist 22, Minnesota State 20, Le Moyne (N.Y.) 13, Central Missouri 9, West Chester (Pa.) 5, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 4, Cal State San Marcos 2, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 2, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 2, UNC Pembroke 2, Claflin (S.C.) 1, Dixie State (Utah) 1.
|
D2SIDA Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll (Jan. 30, 2018)
|
Rank
|
School (1st Place Votes)
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
LW
|
1
|
Lincoln Memorial (14)
|
19-1
|
397
|
2
|
2
|
Ferris State (1)
|
21-1
|
377
|
3
|
3
|
Queens (N.C.)
|
20-1
|
358
|
4
|
4
|
West Liberty
|
18-1
|
350
|
1
|
5
|
Western Oregon (1)
|
19-1
|
336
|
6
|
6
|
Northwest Missouri State
|
17-2
|
302
|
8
|
7
|
UT-Permian Basin
|
18-2
|
292
|
10
|
8
|
Morehouse
|
18-0
|
279
|
11
|
9
|
Findlay
|
20-2
|
271
|
12
|
10
|
West Texas A&M
|
19-2
|
247
|
13
|
11
|
Valdosta State
|
19-2
|
233
|
14
|
12
|
Southern Nazarene
|
16-1
|
223
|
15
|
13
|
Bellarmine
|
18-2
|
214
|
5
|
14
|
Northern State (S.D.)
|
21-3
|
183
|
7
|
15
|
Shippensburg
|
15-3
|
152
|
NR
|
16
|
Bridgeport
|
17-4
|
143
|
20
|
17
|
Virginia State
|
17-2
|
140
|
9
|
18
|
Cal Poly Pomona
|
16-3
|
137
|
24
|
19
|
Dallas Baptist
|
17-3
|
110
|
RV
|
20
|
Barry
|
13-4
|
78
|
RV
|
21
|
Clark Atlanta
|
18-1
|
77
|
22
|
T22
|
UNC Pembroke
|
15-4
|
54
|
21
|
T22
|
Arkansas-Fort Smith
|
18-3
|
54
|
NR
|
24
|
Le Moyne
|
16-5
|
33
|
RV
|
T25
|
West Florida
|
18-3
|
23
|
T17
|
T25
|
Wheeling Jesuit
|
15-4
|
23
|
23
|
Others Receiving Votes: Southern Indiana 21, Carson-Newman 19, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 10, Texas A&M-Commerce 9, Minnesota State 7, Dixie State 5, UC-San Diego 5, Fort Lewis 2, Eckerd 2, California Baptist 1.
