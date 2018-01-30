Spottsville Elem 1 of 5 KY schools nominated for national award - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Spottsville Elem 1 of 5 KY schools nominated for national award

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson county school is in the running for a national award.

Spottsville Elementary School was nominated to be a Blue Ribbon School. The award is based on student performances.

Spottsville was nominated as an Exemplary High Performing School. The school is only one of five nominated from Kentucky.

