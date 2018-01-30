Comfort dogs help students at Marshall Co. High School - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Comfort dogs help students at Marshall Co. High School

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A week later, the community of Marshall County, Kentucky is still grieving.

On Tuesday, January 30, comfort dogs were brought to Marshall County High School to help.

Video and photos taken by sophomore Allison Vasseur showed the comfort dogs on hand to make things easier for the students.

