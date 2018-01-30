IN officials hope DNA tests during felony arrests will solve cold cases

Kentucky has trended increasingly Republican, and Democrats face a major uphill battle.More >>
Kentucky has trended increasingly Republican, and Democrats face a major uphill battle.More >>
The tests are saved and matched against DNA samples in unsolved cases. It's a new policy for Hoosiers but it has already solved crimes in other states.More >>
The tests are saved and matched against DNA samples in unsolved cases. It's a new policy for Hoosiers but it has already solved crimes in other states.More >>
The Indiana Attorney General has dismissed with prejudice a $30 million civil rights lawsuit brought by David Camm against several southern Indiana officials.More >>
The Indiana Attorney General has dismissed with prejudice a $30 million civil rights lawsuit brought by David Camm against several southern Indiana officials.More >>
The local pride around a former JCPS and University of Kentucky student continues to grow as her Olympic journey continues.More >>
The local pride around a former JCPS and University of Kentucky student continues to grow as her Olympic journey continues.More >>
The United States Attorney General addressed law enforcement officials from Kentucky in Louisville Tuesday morning. Jeff Sessions talked about federal strategies to address a growing violent crime rate and opioid crisis in the United States.More >>
The United States Attorney General addressed law enforcement officials from Kentucky in Louisville Tuesday morning. Jeff Sessions talked about federal strategies to address a growing violent crime rate and opioid crisis in the United States.More >>