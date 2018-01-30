Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Andrean 84, E. Chicago Central 70
Benton Harbor, Mich. 88, S. Bend Clay 58
Colonial Christian 54, Columbus Christian 51
Eastern (Greentown) 51, Taylor 39
Elkhart Christian 56, Jimtown 30
Ev. Memorial 65, Ev. Day 35
Franklin Co. 53, Harrison, Ohio 33
Ft. Wayne Snider 65, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 30
Indpls Broad Ripple 66, Indpls Chatard 63, OT
Kankakee Valley 66, Merrillville 52
Traders Point Christian 77, Indpls Washington 58
Warren Central 71, Zionsville 67, OT
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Sectionals=
First Round=
Class 4A=
1. Crown Point=
E. Chicago Central 72, Lowell 37
2. Kankakee Valley=
Kankakee Valley 66, Merrillville 52
3. Penn=
S. Bend St. Joseph's 68, S. Bend Adams 20
4. Concord=
Elkhart Central 49, Plymouth 33
5. Carroll (Ft. Wayne)=
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 68, Ft. Wayne Snider 35
Ft. Wayne North 38, E. Noble 36, 2OT
6. Ft. Wayne South=
Ft. Wayne South 64, Homestead 62
7. Logansport=
Lafayette Jeff 63, Lafayette Harrison 52
Zionsville 71, McCutcheon 32
8. Fishers=
Fishers 41, Westfield 36
Noblesville 72, Anderson 44
9. Connersville=
New Palestine 53, Connersville 32
Pendleton Hts. 59, Richmond 49
10. Lawrence North=
Indpls N. Central 56, Lawrence Central 31
11. Perry Meridian=
Indpls Ben Davis 85, Decatur Central 22
Indpls Pike 44, Indpls Roncalli 26
12. Avon=
Avon 68, Terre Haute North 64, OT
Mooresville 77, Terre Haute South 49
13. Franklin Central=
Center Grove 47, Whiteland 36
Martinsville 57, Franklin Central 37
14. E. Central=
Columbus East 58, Shelbyville 24
E. Central 50, Bloomington South 44
15. Seymour=
Jeffersonville 40, Seymour 27
16. Ev. Central=
Ev. Central 42, Ev. Memorial 27
Ev. Harrison 60, Jasper 57, OT
Class 3A=
17. Gary West=
Hammond 67, Hammond Gavit 37
Lighthouse CPA 84, Hammond Clark 46
18. Knox=
Hanover Central 32, Calumet 27
Wheeler 53, Rensselaer 29
19. Glenn=
Glenn 44, Culver Academy 22
Mishawaka Marian 47, New Prairie 22
20. Frankfort=
Frankfort 47, Maconaquah 38
Northwestern 94, Western 12
21. Fairfield=
NorthWood 56, W. Noble 36
Tippecanoe Valley 53, Lakeland 29
22. Ft. Wayne Dwenger=
Ft. Wayne Concordia 55, New Haven 11
23. Bellmont=
Ft. Wayne Luers 53, Norwell 50
24. Blackford=
New Castle 52, Delta 47
25. Crawfordsville=
Benton Central 67, Crawfordsville 19
Greencastle 48, Lebanon 34
26. Owen Valley=
Owen Valley 51, Edgewood 24
S. Vermillion 55, Northview 47
27. Indpls Brebeuf=
Indianapolis Attucks 56, Indpls Northwest 12
28. Indpls Manual=
Beech Grove 53, Indpls Herron 18
Danville 83, Indpls Manual 32
29. S. Dearborn=
Rushville 46, S. Dearborn 36
30. Salem=
Brownstown 64, Charlestown 55
Silver Creek 63, Corydon 59, 3OT
31. Princeton=
Pike Central 40, Washington 36
Vincennes 60, Southridge 24
32. Mt. Vernon (Posey)=
Ev. Bosse 48, Boonville 47
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 42, Heritage Hills 40
Class 2A=
33. Hammond Noll=
Hammond Noll 48, Andrean 39
34. Boone Grove=
Winamac 56, N. Newton 30
35. Central Noble=
Prairie Hts. 59, Whitko 52, OT
Westview 48, LaVille 35
36. Eastside=
Adams Central 26, Churubusco 25
Eastside 46, S. Adams 41
37. Oak HIll=
N. Miami 64, Cass 36
Oak Hill 53, Rochester 24
38. Lafayette Catholic=
Lafayette Catholic 42, Rossville 37
39. Alexandria=
Eastern (Greentown) 35, Madison-Grant 33
40. Frankton=
Frankton 52, Lapel 47
Monroe Central 61, Wapahani 43
41. Northeastern=
Cambridge City 34, Hagerstown 26
Winchester 79, Centerville 28
42. Triton Central=
Eastern Hancock 62, Indpls Irvington 22
Knightstown 58, Indpls Howe 36
43. Indpls Shortridge=
Covenant Christian 75, Indpls Washington 36
44. Cascade=
Cascade 55, N. Putnam 38
Western Boone 56, Cloverdale 50
45. S. Ripley=
N. Decatur 61, S. Decatur 50
Southwestern (Hanover) 29, Switzerland Co. 24
46. Austin=
Paoli 45, Henryville 29
47. N. Daviess=
Linton 53, N. Daviess 28
N. Knox 55, Mitchell 27
48. Forest Park=
Forest Park 61, S. Spencer 24
N. Posey 55, Perry Central 33
Class 1A=
49. Morgan Twp.=
Michigan City Marquette 69, Washington Twp. 10
Morgan Twp. 61, Kouts 42
50. W. Central=
S. Newton 49, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 38
51. Oregon-Davis=
Argos 46, S. Central (Union Mills) 37
Oregon-Davis 66, LaCrosse 51
52. Bethany Christian=
Lakeland Christian 39, Bethany Christian 34
53. N. Vermillion=
Attica 22, N. Vermillion 19
Rockville 34, Riverton Parke 23
54. Clinton Central=
Southwood 50, Frontier 45
55. Southern Wells=
Cowan 60, Anderson Prep Academy 35
Southern Wells 42, Daleville 37
56. Union City=
Randolph Southern 67, Seton Catholic 22
Tri 42, Blue River 34
57. Clay City=
Clay City 76, Eminence 33
N. Central (Farmersburg) 45, Shakamak 31
58. University=
University 90, Indpls Metro 23
59. Greenwood Christian=
Tindley 107, Indpls Lighthouse 6
60. Waldron=
Oldenburg 56, Southwestern (Shelby) 51
61. S. Central (Elizabeth)=
Lanesville 45, Borden 26
S. Central (Elizabeth) 49, Christian Academy 29
62. W. Washington=
Edinburgh 70, Medora 25
Madison Shawe 54, Crothersville 52
63. Loogootee=
Barr-Reeve 39, Shoals 23
Loogootee 47, Orleans 33
64. Wood Memorial=
Tecumseh 52, Springs Valley 50, OT
