Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 71, Weyauwega-Fremont 32

Barneveld 55, Argyle 33

Black Hawk 67, Monticello 40

Cameron 49, Clayton 41

Cudahy 57, South Milwaukee 52

D.C. Everest 62, Wausau West 43

De Pere 73, Sheboygan North 65

Dominican 75, Shoreland Lutheran 41

Edgar 51, Assumption 36

Elkhorn Area 60, Westosha Central 57

Ellsworth 83, Amery 46

Faith Christian 89, Tenor/Veritas 38

Germantown 66, Hamilton 62

Grantsburg 48, Hayward 37

Hilbert 53, Kiel 50

Kimberly 66, Fond du Lac 43

La Crosse Central 58, Stoughton 53

Marquette University 64, West Allis Nathan Hale 44

Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 87, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 70

Milwaukee School of Languages 88, Milwaukee Arts 79

Mineral Point 93, Fennimore 81

Mosinee 82, Tomahawk 43

Mount Horeb 70, Janesville Craig 54

Oshkosh North 72, Appleton East 35

Owen-Withee 69, Spencer 44

Palmyra-Eagle 57, Johnson Creek 36

Plymouth 64, Ripon 49

Potosi 59, Shullsburg 47

Regis 63, Altoona 60

Rhinelander 74, Wausau East 48

Rib Lake 55, Prentice 45

Spring Valley 38, Colfax 21

The Prairie School 82, Catholic Central 37

Three Lakes 33, Watersmeet, Mich. 23

West Bend East 65, Hartford Union 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arrowhead 40, Oconomowoc 30

Bloomer 50, Regis 41

Brookfield Central 54, Menomonee Falls 31

Colfax 61, Ladysmith 26

Divine Savior 61, West Allis Nathan Hale 60

Eastbrook Academy 39, Milwaukee Early View 24

Edgerton 62, Evansville 53

Elcho 70, Phelps 22

Frederic 43, Spooner 34

Highland 43, Pecatonica 16

Hillsboro 72, New Lisbon 50

Hudson 48, Eau Claire North 44

Jefferson 62, Clinton 56

Martin Luther 37, Racine St. Catherine's 19

Messmer 73, Saint Francis 39

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon def. Milwaukee South, forfeit

Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 81, Milwaukee North 39

Muskego 70, Waukesha South 39

Neillsville 42, Assumption 31

Oregon 55, Edgewood 49

Pewaukee 73, Shorewood 44

Pius XI Catholic 67, West Allis Central 30

Saint Thomas More 52, Racine Lutheran 48

Sauk Prairie 54, Mount Horeb 37

Seneca 52, Kickapoo 45

Slinger 67, Cedarburg 37

St. Croix Falls 52, Osceola 43

Stoughton 72, Milton 37

Tri-County 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 30

University Lake/Trinity 55, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 6

Waunakee 63, DeForest 51

Whitnall 61, Brown Deer 34

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.