Tuesday's Scores

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 71, Weyauwega-Fremont 32
Barneveld 55, Argyle 33
Black Hawk 67, Monticello 40
Cameron 49, Clayton 41
Cudahy 57, South Milwaukee 52
D.C. Everest 62, Wausau West 43
De Pere 73, Sheboygan North 65
Dominican 75, Shoreland Lutheran 41
Edgar 51, Assumption 36
Elkhorn Area 60, Westosha Central 57
Ellsworth 83, Amery 46
Faith Christian 89, Tenor/Veritas 38
Germantown 66, Hamilton 62
Grantsburg 48, Hayward 37
Hilbert 53, Kiel 50
Kimberly 66, Fond du Lac 43
La Crosse Central 58, Stoughton 53
Marquette University 64, West Allis Nathan Hale 44
Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 87, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 70
Milwaukee School of Languages 88, Milwaukee Arts 79
Mineral Point 93, Fennimore 81
Mosinee 82, Tomahawk 43
Mount Horeb 70, Janesville Craig 54
Oshkosh North 72, Appleton East 35
Owen-Withee 69, Spencer 44
Palmyra-Eagle 57, Johnson Creek 36
Plymouth 64, Ripon 49
Potosi 59, Shullsburg 47
Regis 63, Altoona 60
Rhinelander 74, Wausau East 48
Rib Lake 55, Prentice 45
Spring Valley 38, Colfax 21
The Prairie School 82, Catholic Central 37
Three Lakes 33, Watersmeet, Mich. 23
West Bend East 65, Hartford Union 51
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arrowhead 40, Oconomowoc 30
Bloomer 50, Regis 41
Brookfield Central 54, Menomonee Falls 31
Colfax 61, Ladysmith 26
Divine Savior 61, West Allis Nathan Hale 60
Eastbrook Academy 39, Milwaukee Early View 24
Edgerton 62, Evansville 53
Elcho 70, Phelps 22
Frederic 43, Spooner 34
Highland 43, Pecatonica 16
Hillsboro 72, New Lisbon 50
Hudson 48, Eau Claire North 44
Jefferson 62, Clinton 56
Martin Luther 37, Racine St. Catherine's 19
Messmer 73, Saint Francis 39
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon def. Milwaukee South, forfeit
Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 81, Milwaukee North 39
Muskego 70, Waukesha South 39
Neillsville 42, Assumption 31
Oregon 55, Edgewood 49
Pewaukee 73, Shorewood 44
Pius XI Catholic 67, West Allis Central 30
Saint Thomas More 52, Racine Lutheran 48
Sauk Prairie 54, Mount Horeb 37
Seneca 52, Kickapoo 45
Slinger 67, Cedarburg 37
St. Croix Falls 52, Osceola 43
Stoughton 72, Milton 37
Tri-County 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 30
University Lake/Trinity 55, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 6
Waunakee 63, DeForest 51
Whitnall 61, Brown Deer 34
