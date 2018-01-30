Local restaurant does away with plastic straws

Proof is in the 21C Hotel in downtown Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local restaurant recently stopped using plastic straws in an effort to be more eco-friendly.

Proof on Main, located at 21C Museum Hotel Louisville, replaced plastic with biodegradable paper straws in December.

Bartender Dane Durand estimates the restaurant was using between 80 to100 straws on a busy night.

In all, 21C Museum Hotel owns seven restaurants in Louisville and other cities. They've also done away with plastic straws.

The change is estimated to save 735,000 plastic straws.

"Every little bit counts and as much as we can do little things they add up to bigger things," Durand said.

The initiative to do away with plastic straws is part of the #StopSucking campaign by Lonely Whale.

The non-profit is focused on eliminating plastic waste that ends up in the ocean.

"Whether it's penguins, fish, or humans, the health of the ocean is vital to the health of the planet," Steve Wilson, Co-Founder and Chairman of 21c Museum Hotels, said.

"I'm proud that we're joining my friend Adrian Grenier in his campaign to #StopSucking and keep the oceans healthy and plastic-free," Wilson said.

Moving forward the bar is hoping to reduce their carbon footprint by localizing their beer process.

