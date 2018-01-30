Patriots' Gronkowski expects to play in Super Bowl

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski says he expects to play in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Gronkowski has been in the league's concussion protocol after taking a hit from Jacksonville's Barry Church in the AFC championship game. He made his first public appearance on Tuesday night while playing former teammate and current Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount in a game of "Madden 18" at the Mall of America.
Gronkowski said he's still in the concussion protocol and would leave his status up to those in charge of making medical decisions.
"Hopefully by (Wednesday)," he said. "We'll see how it goes. I'm not the guy to say I'm out of the protocol. That's the doctors' calls."
Gronkowski led the Patriots with 69 receptions for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He missed last year's Super Bowl win against Atlanta because of a back injury.
Blount, who won two Super Bowls with Gronkowski and the Patriots before joining the Eagles, dominated his virtual matchup on Xbox in front of a packed crowd of Patriots fans at a Microsoft store. They left disappointed as Blount led his Eagles to a 33-13 win over Patriots.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'More >>
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'More >>
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."More >>
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."More >>
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.More >>
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.More >>
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown SeattleMore >>
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown SeattleMore >>
Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretaryMore >>
Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretaryMore >>
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this springMore >>
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this springMore >>
The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in CaliforniaMore >>
The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in CaliforniaMore >>
White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashionMore >>
White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashionMore >>
Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York CityMore >>
Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York CityMore >>
President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowbackMore >>
President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowbackMore >>