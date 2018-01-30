Louisville man produces big budget film 'Winchester'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Perhaps you've seen the trailer for the new movie with Helen Mirren called "Winchester." But did you know the producer now calls Louisville home?

Daniel Diamond grew up in California. He was familiar with the Winchester mansion and the story of its owner, Sarah Winchester.

"It's based on a real woman and a real house that still to this day exists," Diamond said.

Sarah Winchester was an American heiress who inherited great wealth after the death of her husband, who was the owner of Winchester Repeating Arms Company. After the death of her spouse and child, she was convinced she was cursed.

"She was trying to build a house that would protect her," Diamond said.

Diamond decided to produce the film and cast actress Helen Mirren in the leading role.

"Yeah, there was a fist pump or two," he said with a laugh about Mirren being cast. "Not only do you know it's going to get financed and distributed, you know it's going to be good because she is just that kind of an actor."

Diamond has lived in Louisville for the past four years, raising his family away from the bright lights of Hollywood. His wife, Julie, is from Kentucky.

Diamond has produced other big budget films, such as "Mother's Day" with Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston, and Julia Roberts.

He says living in Kentucky works because he commutes a lot. For "Winchester," he was on location in Australia for nearly two months.

While Diamond does have a Los Angeles office, the Bluegrass state is now home.

What do people say to him when he says he's from Kentucky?

"At first they go you're going where?" he laughed. "But a lot of them come visit me and I don't think they have that point of view. They're quite enamored with the state of Kentucky now."

Diamond told us the veil Mirren uses in the film was a source of some struggle, because when she pulled it back from her face it was never symmetrical. You'll be able to hear similar stories this Saturday because Daniel Diamond is doing a special event with the Louisville Film Society.

There's a special showing of "Winchester" at AMC Stonybrook on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. followed by a question and answer session during which they will show off some costumes from the film.

