New concept revealed for Finn's Southern Kitchen space

The restaurant space is on McHenry Street behind the Germantown Mill Lofts. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new restaurant is moving into the former Finn's Southern Kitchen space at the Germantown Mill Lofts.

Chef Paul Skulas told Food and Dining Magazine the new concept will be called Couvillion. The restaurant will open in April.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Finn's Southern Kitchen suddenly closes as owners reanalyze concept

The menu includes catfish caught in Kentucky's Lake Barkley and gulf coast shrimp.

Major renovations are underway on the property on McHenry Street in the Germantown neighborhood.

For those who had a gift card for Finn's, the owners told us have those people contact Hollie Conway at 502-581-8802 and provide their name, phone number, and amount of their gift card.

The owners say those cards will be honored when the new restaurant opens.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.