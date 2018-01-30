Murder victims' mother goes after suspect in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Murder suspect Brice Rhodes' latest court appearance brought more controversy as the mother of two of his suspected victims had an outburst at the end of his hearing.

"Why won't you let me get to him," Marie Wren screamed. "He's sick! He's sick!"

Wren is the mother of teens Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon.

Rhodes is accused of stabbing the boys to death and burning their bodies.

Following that outburst in court in Friday, another woman, who was later identified as the boys' grandmother apologized for Wren's outburst. She told the judge Rhodes "smirked and laughed" at them.

Judge Charles Cunningham did not hold Wren in contempt of court and said he will speak to Rhodes the next time he is in court.

But the judge also told the victims' family that if something like that happens again he will bar them from returning to future hearings.

