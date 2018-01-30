Green's shot propels Cats to 83-81 OT win over Vanderbilt

Lexington, KY (WAVE) - Quade Green drove the length the court and scored with 4.3 seconds left to give #21 UK an 83-81 win over Vanderbilt.

For the second straight game, the Cats trailed by double digits in the second half. Vandy (8-14, 2-7 SEC) led 59-49 with 8:48 left and by as many as 14 in the second half.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Kentucky with a career-high 30.

Vanderbilt missed two of three free throws in the final seconds to keep the Cats chances alive, including a miss by Jeff Roberson with 5.8 seconds left and the Commodores leading 71-69. The ensuing scramble resulted in Vandy's Jeff Toye fouling Gilgeous-Alexander with 2.0 seconds left. The freshman calmly stepped to the line and sank both free throws to send the game to overtime.

"I'm hoping before the year is out that we can land this plane and there is some runway left, but right now, we just have no consistency," John Calipari said. "I'm happy we won, I don't know how we won this game. I feel for Vandy because they did everything there were supposed to do to win the game."

The Cats (17-5, 6-3 SEC) visit Missouri on Saturday at 2 p.m.

