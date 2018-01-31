Adele pays tribute to Dolly Parton on the music legend's birthda - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Adele pays tribute to Dolly Parton on the music legend's birthday

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect
Instagram Instagram

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Legendary singer/songwriter Dolly Parton just turned 72 and to celebrate, Adele posted an incredible picture to her Instagram, dressed up in a loving tribute as Dolly. 

"The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability," Adele tweeted, along with a photo of her in pink suit and a blonde wig, with an acoustic guitar.

Dolly turned 72 on January 19. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly