Adele pays tribute to Dolly Parton on the music legend's birthday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Legendary singer/songwriter Dolly Parton just turned 72 and to celebrate, Adele posted an incredible picture to her Instagram, dressed up in a loving tribute as Dolly.

"The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability," Adele tweeted, along with a photo of her in pink suit and a blonde wig, with an acoustic guitar.

The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x pic.twitter.com/4B7GsNffOf — Adele (@Adele) January 30, 2018

Dolly turned 72 on January 19.

