January 30, 2018

Louisville Urban League
Reily Reentry Project
1535 West Broadway
(502) 585-4622
lul.org
V-Grits
Prepared meals available at Rainbow Blossom and The Weekly Juicery
632 East Market Street
V-Grits Food Truck
Text vgrits to 88202 for the day's location
vgrits.com
Cashew cheese available at
Rainbow Blossom
3738 Lexington Road
3046 Bardstown Rd.
Lucky's Market, 200 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy
Coming this Spring
V-Grits and False Idol Independent Brewers
1025 Barret Avenue
vgrits.com
Facebook.com/FalseIdolIndependentBrewers
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.