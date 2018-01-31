Pedestrian hit by pickup truck critically hurt

A female pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck and critically hurt in Florence early Wednesday, police said.

Police said Lori Tanabe, 48, was walking her two dogs across the intersection of Algiers Street and Rampart Way when she was hit by a truck around 7:45 a.m.

Air Care responded and flew Tanabe to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Tanabe is listed in critical condition at the hospital.

The pickup truck driver was taking her daughter to school, stopped at a stop sign and then turned left and hit the pedestrian, not seeing her, Grau said.

The driver cooperated police on scene and was released, he said.

She is not being cited at this point as the investigation.

Police still on scene investigating a pedestrian struck in Florence @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/GXDSVCIM97 — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) January 31, 2018

Tanabe's two dogs were not injured in the accident and were taken in by a neighbor, said police.

