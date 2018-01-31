January 31, 2018

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program

Taxathon

Friday, 9am-1am

Saturday, 9am-5pm

Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway

Must have yearly income of $64,000 or less

(502) 305-0005 for appointments

Walk-ins, Friday, 5am-1am

Resource fair, children's activities, snacks

LouisvilleKy.gov

The VITA free tax preparation sites are located at:

•Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Dr.

•Bates Community Development, 1228 Jackson St.

•Bridges of Hope Neighborhood Place, 1411 Algonquin Pkwy. (Self-file only beginning Jan. 29)

•Edison Center , 701 W. Ormsby Ave., Suite 201

•First Neighborhood Place, 1503 Rangeland Road

•LouisvilleUrban League, 1535 W. Broadway

•Nia Center, 2900 W. Broadway

•Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.

•Salt and Light Community Development, 3025 Gerald Dr.

•Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane

•United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St.

•Wesley House Community Services - 5114 Preston Hwy.

Bearno's Pizza

Valentine's Day at Bearno's

Heart-Shaped Pizzas through February 14

Complete list of locations at Bearnos.com

New location in Plainview coming soon

