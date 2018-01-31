January 31, 2018

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program
Taxathon
Friday, 9am-1am
Saturday, 9am-5pm
Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway
Must have yearly income of $64,000 or less
(502) 305-0005 for appointments
Walk-ins, Friday, 5am-1am
Resource fair, children's activities, snacks
LouisvilleKy.gov
The VITA free tax preparation sites are located at:
•Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Dr.
•Bates Community Development, 1228 Jackson St.
•Bridges of Hope Neighborhood Place, 1411 Algonquin Pkwy. (Self-file only beginning Jan. 29)
•Edison Center , 701 W. Ormsby Ave., Suite 201
•First Neighborhood Place, 1503 Rangeland Road
•LouisvilleUrban League, 1535 W. Broadway
•Nia Center, 2900 W. Broadway
•Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.
•Salt and Light Community Development, 3025 Gerald Dr.
•Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane
•United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St.
•Wesley House Community Services - 5114 Preston Hwy.
Bearno's Pizza
Valentine's Day at Bearno's
Heart-Shaped Pizzas through February 14
Complete list of locations at Bearnos.com
New location in Plainview coming soon
