KY, IN representatives on train involved in VA crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KY, IN representatives on train involved in VA crash

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: NBC 29 in Charlottesville, VA) (Source: NBC 29 in Charlottesville, VA)
(Source: NBC 29 in Charlottesville, VA) (Source: NBC 29 in Charlottesville, VA)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – At least four United States representatives from Kentucky and three from Indiana were on board a train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia when it was involved in a crash with a garbage truck.

>> MORE: Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with garbage truck

Congressman James Comer (K-1) tweeted following the crash Wednesday morning and said, “I’m on the train w/members of Congress that was just involved in a crash. I’m ok. Most members are ok but serious injuries on the ground.”

January 31, 2018 ">

Representative Thomas Massie (K-4) also tweeted Wednesday morning and stated he boarded the train:

January 31, 2018 ">

After the crash he tweeted again and said, "I'm on the train. I'm ok. Only minor bumps and bruises on this train car. Pray for those in the truck that the train hit."

January 31, 2018 ">

Representatives Andy Barr and Hal Rogers tweeted about a fatality outside of the train and asked for prayers:

January 31, 2018 ">
January 31, 2018 ">
January 31, 2018 ">

Indiana representatives Jim Banks, Susan Brooks and Larry Bucshon were also on the train and said:

January 31, 2018 ">
January 31, 2018 ">
January 31, 2018 ">

The train collided with a garbage truck 15 miles west of Charlottesville, VA in Crozet.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly