KY, IN representatives on train involved in VA crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – At least four United States representatives from Kentucky and three from Indiana were on board a train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia when it was involved in a crash with a garbage truck.

Congressman James Comer (K-1) tweeted following the crash Wednesday morning and said, “I’m on the train w/members of Congress that was just involved in a crash. I’m ok. Most members are ok but serious injuries on the ground.”

I’m on the train w/members of Congress that was just involved in a crash. I’m ok. Most members are ok but serious injuries on the ground. — James Comer (@KYComer) January 31, 2018 January 31, 2018 ">

Representative Thomas Massie (K-4) also tweeted Wednesday morning and stated he boarded the train:

Headed to the GOP retreat. Everyone on this bus is in a good mood the morning after the SOTU last night ! pic.twitter.com/ZEg18SWUxW — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 31, 2018 January 31, 2018 ">

After the crash he tweeted again and said, "I'm on the train. I'm ok. Only minor bumps and bruises on this train car. Pray for those in the truck that the train hit."

I’m on the train. I’m ok. Only minor bumps and bruises on this train car. Pray for those in the truck that the train hit. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 31, 2018 January 31, 2018 ">

Representatives Andy Barr and Hal Rogers tweeted about a fatality outside of the train and asked for prayers:

I was on the train that collided with a truck outside of Crozet, Virginia a little over one hour ago. Like most others on board, I was not hurt in any way. However, there was at least one fatality outside the train, and others injured. — Rep. Andy Barr (@RepAndyBarr) January 31, 2018 January 31, 2018 ">

Please join me in keeping them, as well as the first responders, in your thoughts and prayers. — Rep. Andy Barr (@RepAndyBarr) January 31, 2018 January 31, 2018 ">

My wife Cynthia & I send our thoughts & prayers to the individual who was fatally injured and those critically hurt in the Amtrak crash today. We were aboard the train carrying several hundred Members of Congress when the train hit a large truck. We are safe & unharmed. — Hal Rogers (@RepHalRogers) January 31, 2018 January 31, 2018 ">

Indiana representatives Jim Banks, Susan Brooks and Larry Bucshon were also on the train and said:

Amanda and I are on the train carrying GOP members to our annual retreat that just had an accident. We are okay, but please join us in praying for those injured and their families. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 31, 2018 January 31, 2018 ">

Me & my Chief of Staff, Megan Savage, are okay. Prayers for those who were injured & those who have suffered any injury on the train. So grateful for the doctors in Congress who are helping as we speak. — Susan W. Brooks (@SusanWBrooks) January 31, 2018 January 31, 2018 ">

My wife Kathryn and I were traveling to the annual House Republican retreat when our train collided with a truck, we are ok. We went to the scene and did what we could to help the injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragic accident and their families. — Larry Bucshon, MD (@RepLarryBucshon) January 31, 2018 January 31, 2018 ">

The train collided with a garbage truck 15 miles west of Charlottesville, VA in Crozet.

