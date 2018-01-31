Murray man arrested on drug charges

Murray Police Department arrested a man on several drug charges on Friday, January 26.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at North 12th Street at 11:03 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was 34-year-old Darrell Foster of Murray, Kentucky.

Officers searched the vehicle and found multiple drugs including approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine that was found in a container with a false bottom.

Other illegal substances found in the vehicle included marijuana and xanax pills not in a container.

Foster was taken into custody and charged with the following:

-Operating a Motor Vehicle with an Expired Operators License

-Trafficking In Controlled Substance, 1st Degree

-Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Possession of Marijuana

