20 pounds of marijuana seized from Jeffersonville home

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Twenty pounds of marijuana and other controlled substances were found when police executed a search warrant at a home in Jeffersonville.

Officers searched the home of William Weatherford, 43, of Jeffersonville, in the 3500 block of Coopers Lane on Jan. 25 where they recovered the drugs, $27,000 in cash and a firearm, according to Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

Weatherford was taken into custody and charged with dealing in marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious/violent felon, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.

Four other people who were in the home at the time were also charged.

Donald Jackson, 50 of Jeffersonville, and Jennifer Nally, 40 of Jeffersonville, were charged with possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.

Antonio Sparks, 52, of Jeffersonville, and Candida Beck, 42, of New Albany, were charged with visiting a common nuisance.

