Teachers, staff support Marshall Co. students with sidewalk messages

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Just over one week after two teens were killed by a classmate at Marshall County High School, the community continues to show support, especially for students.

Teachers and staff members from South Marshall Middle took their support to the pavement on Wednesday, drawing and writing encouraging messages for the kids to see on their way into school.

The messages included phrases like "MC love" and "love will get us through," and were placed at the entrance into the gym and office area.

The gesture came just days after the victims, Preston Cope and Bailey Holt, were laid to rest.

The 15-year-old accused shooter has not been identified but is in police custody. The suspect is facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of assault. Under Kentucky law any juvenile who commits a crime with a gun will be tried as an adult.

