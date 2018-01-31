Suspect in bank robbery arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tips from the public have led to the arrest of a man being sought for robbing a bank.

The Fifth Third Bank at 4201 Poplar Level Road was robbed Jan. 24 by a man who approached a teller window and gave the teller a note demanding the cash.

Louisville Metro police say within 24 hours of releasing surveillance photos of the suspect tips were being received by the Robbery Unit. Those tips led detectives to Henry Lynn Glenn, 55.

Glenn was taken into custody this morning and is charged with one count of Robbery 2nd degree. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

