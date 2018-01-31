Marshall Co. High School to check students' backpacks

Marshall County High School made some changes for students concerning riding the bus, backpacks and more.

According to the school's website, starting on January 30, all bus riders will enter the building from the normal doors under the canopy by the main office, doors #1 and #2. The school said staff will be there to instruct where to go from the bus.

All car riders and drivers will enter either through lower Main Gym Lobby #30 or the Auxiliary Gym #10. Those that need wheelchair access can enter the door #36 up close to the office doors.

The website states there will be staff at each entrance checking all bags, backpacks and purses.

Students can speed the process of getting into school by having purses and any other bags opened and ready for inspection.

All students arriving after 8:03 a.m. will be required to check in at the office through door #1.

