LMPD searching for man accused of robbing Stock Yards Bank

The suspect in accused of robbing Stockyards Bank on Tuesday. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has requested the public's help locating and identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on Wednesday.

The suspect entered Stock Yards Bank on Poplar Level Road on Tuesday, approached a teller window and presented a demand note asking for cash, according to police. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police described the suspect as a white male with light complexion, 5’7”-5’9”, weighing 160-180 pounds.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

