Hart County High student arrested, charged after alleged gun threat

HART COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A student at Hart County High School has been arrested after threatening to bring a gun to school.

Police said around 8:55 a.m. on Tuesday, the student said "I am going to bring an automatic rifle to school tomorrow."

The Hart County Sheriff's Office was notified, and the student was arrested by a deputy who was already at the school, according to police.

Police said the student has been charged with terroristic threatening.

