Suspect arrested in connection to New Year's Eve Party shooting

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office and the Madisonville Police Department investigated a shooting that happened at a New Year's Eve Party.

Deputies said a man living at the home got into an argument with two men. As the men were leaving, deputies said they pulled out guns and shot at the victim, who was hit in the stomach.

Officials said they were able to identify Maurice Thompson as the shooter and arrested him on a warrant for attempted murder.

He is in the Hopkins County jail on a $10,000 bond.

