Bus manufacturer bringing more than 500 jobs to Shepherdsville

Daniel Diamond grew up in California but he has lived in Louisville for the past four years, raising his family away from the bright lights of Hollywood.More >>
Daniel Diamond grew up in California but he has lived in Louisville for the past four years, raising his family away from the bright lights of Hollywood.More >>
The company invested $28 million in equipment and building preparations for it's new facility. Now, New Flyer is looking for 550 employees to join the team.More >>
The company invested $28 million in equipment and building preparations for it's new facility. Now, New Flyer is looking for 550 employees to join the team.More >>
Police said the student has been charged with terroristic threatening.More >>
Police said the student has been charged with terroristic threatening.More >>
Murder suspect Brice Rhodes' latest court appearance brought more controversy as the mother of two of his suspected victims had an outburst at the end of his hearing.More >>
Murder suspect Brice Rhodes' latest court appearance brought more controversy as the mother of two of his suspected victims had an outburst at the end of his hearing.More >>
Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>