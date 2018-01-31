Bus manufacturer bringing more than 500 jobs to Shepherdsville

The company is expanding into Shepherdsville, and is looking to fill 550 positions. (Source: Kasey Cunningham, WAVE 3 News)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE 3) - Dozens of job candidates attended a job fair on Wednesday to become part of the team at New Flyer of America.

The company is the largest bus and motor coach manufacturer in North America and chose Shepherdsville, KY to expand.

The company invested $28 million in equipment and building preparations for it's new facility. Now, New Flyer is looking for 550 employees to join the team.

Wednesday's job fair sought out candidates for manufacturing, technical, and administrative jobs, among others.

"In the first 45 minutes we've had 75 candidates come in," Dan Murray of New Flyer said. "We chose this location because of the available building; move in ready. Bullitt County so far is a great partner with us, easy to do business and work with, welcoming businesses and other manufacturers to their locations."

Job candidate Tanchon Lancaster said the position is ideal; a 20 minute commute and great hours.

"I am a single mom with two kids so first shift is something I really need right now," Lancaster said. "I'm currently working third and it's challenging with kids."

Lancaster said she got a great feeling about the company after her interview, and believes she can bring a lot to the table too.

"Good quality, nice personality, I bring a positive vibe," she explained.

Another candidate, Abiy Addis, just finished his degree in computer information systems.

"I'm fighting to get an opportunity," Addis said.

He moved to the United States from Ethiopia to advance his education and put his new degree to use. The opportunity at New Flyer may be his shot.

"I will be happy to join any business and economics work environment that could use my education and experience," Addis said. "I am a person who wants to learn and grow."

The company plans to open it's doors in May and will continue to hire online.

