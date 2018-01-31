Virginia reserve Johnson suspended for 3 games

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Virginia coach Tony Bennett has suspended reserve guard Nigel Johnson for three games for a violation of team rules.

Johnson was held out for the second-ranked Cavaliers' matchup with Louisville on Wednesday night. He also will miss road games at Syracuse on Saturday and Florida State next Wednesday.

Johnson joined the team as a graduate transfer from Rutgers. He is averaging 5.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 21 games.

