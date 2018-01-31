Multi-million dollar developments in the works for Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Driving around Jeffersonville will soon look much different. A number of multi-million dollar developments are underway near the 265 interchange connecting East 10th street to Highway 62.

Developers are looking to put in new restaurants, an assisted living facility and there are plans for a movie theater -- and that's just on one side. All four sides of the interchange surrounding 265 are being developed, something Mayor Mike Moore said he's proud to see.

"Grew up here, raised my kids here. The things we're seeing today, I don't think most people in Jeff even dreamed about then," Moore said.

The city is growing like never before here and along with it, the economy.

"What you see around me, a lot of big open space and fields is about to become an economic juggernaut in Jeffersonville," Moore said. "But you're going to see all new kinds of economic retail and growth, restaurants, probably a couple of hotels. Everything people usually get in their car and drive to Louisville for, you're going to have right here."

Denton Floyd is developing the area with plans to put in an assisted living facility and restaurants along Highway 62. Moore said they're considering hotels and a movie theater there, too.

Construction on Growler USA, a brewpub restaurant has already started, according to Brandon Denton.

An entertainment venue at the site will be announced in the coming weeks. The assisted living facility will have 103-units and will be operated by Vitality Senior Services. Construction there is expected to start in the fall.

Denton estimates the investment to the area, being called Bridgepointe Commons, will be over $100 million once the land is fully developed. The exponential growth of the area, due in part to the connection to Kentucky by the Lewis and Clark Bridge, Denton said is what makes this site a prime spot for development. The area will be transformed, he said, in the next five to seven years in part to the addition of new places for the community to eat and shop at.

"You know, 265 being right there, they'll want the visibility. I would imagine you'll see the restaurants in this area right here with some retail," Moore said.

Down the road, crews are working to finish building the new Kroger store. Nicklies Development said they aim to have it ready to open near the end of May.

Across the road, a German American Bank office will be built.

David Nicklies said two restaurants have committed to moving there and they're working with three others to do the same. A coffee shop and a dessert shop will also move in. That's a $60 million investment into the community just in that spot.

Moore said residents can see the progress daily with the projects underway on all four corners of the 265 interchange. He hopes to see that progress build into a stronger sense of community pride.

"All of these millions of dollars in new investments, it's given our kids something to hold onto, something to have reason to come back to this city after they graduated college," Moore said.

Greater Clark School District will actually benefit from some of the new revenue coming in from the development project here, Moore said. Once it opens up, they'll receive about $470,000 annually.

