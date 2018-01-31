Rep. Yarmuth responds to President Trump's SOTU address

Congressman John Yarmuth said he invited Leo Salinas Chacón as his guest to put a face to the issue of DACA. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth was not pleased with President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The 3rd District democrat addressed the media on Wednesday and said that the President's message wasn't unifying as he said it was meant to be.

"I will give him the benefit of the doubt that he's seeking unity, but I don't think his message last night was a unifying message," Yarmuth said. "As a matter of fact I think on most issues it was a divisive message. Again, he tried to demonize the immigrant population, he tried to portray most immigrants as uh, as uh criminals and other unwelcome influences in society which is very unfortunate."

Yarmuth invited University of Louisville student Leo Salinas Chacón to be his guest at the address in Washington. He told WAVE 3 News he invited Chacón to put a face to the issue of DACA.

