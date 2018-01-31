KSP: Couple accused of using stolen credit card

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public to help identify a man and woman who reportedly were involved in a theft and using a stolen credit card.

According to state police, the couple was seen on video using a credit card from a stolen purse.

The purse was taken from a vehicle parked at the Eggners Ferry Bridge on Jan. 22.

Marshall County Crime Stoppers and Calloway County Crime Stoppers both offer rewards for information leading to the arrest of people involved in criminal activity in their county.

To report information to Marshall County Crime Stoppers, call 270-527-COPS. To report information to Calloway County Crime Stoppers, call 270-753-9500.

Anyone with information can also contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.