Hardin Co. woman sentenced for sexual abuse of teen

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman has been formally sentenced after police said she sexually abused a 14-year-old boy.

Police said Stephanie Emory, 30, was working as a counselor at a boys facility in Mt. Washington in October of 2016 when she was accused of performing a sex act with the teen.

Emory accepted a plea deal on charges of rape, sodomy and unlawful transaction with a minor.

She's sentenced to five years in prison.

