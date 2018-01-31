Louisville Water company gives look into Phase 2 of Eastern Parkway project

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Water Company allowed cameras to capture phase two of an ongoing replacement project on Wednesday.

The project stretches 6.4 miles along Eastern Parkway. But crews are not having to dig up the entire street to slip-line a 42-inch diameter steel pipe inside the original, larger water main.

"One of the best things about this project is that no one loses water while we do it," Kelley Dearing Smith of LWC said. "We get to preserve the character of this area and its really a minimal disruption. So you'll see these push-pits every so often along Eastern Parkway so that means we actually don't have to dig up the entire stretch. We know its an inconvenience, of course we are here on the street, we are in people's front yard for a while, but it's much less disruptive had we'd been here months doing this."

Phase two of the project is expected to wrap in April.

