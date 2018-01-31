IN senate panel advances bill allowing guns in more churches

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - A bill that would allow people to carry guns in more Indiana churches was approved Wednesday by a Senate panel.

The measure by Republican Sen. Jack Sandlin of Indianapolis was approved 5-2 Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to the Associated Press.

Currently Hoosiers can carry guns on church property as long as that property doesn't also house a school.

The bill would allow people to carry guns when attending any church service if they have a permit and permission from the church, according to AP.

Supporters argue only a good guy with a gun, can stop a bad guy with one. They said some are fearful after a gunman opened fire in a Texas church in November, killing nearly two dozen people.

