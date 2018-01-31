Local collector shows off Olympic memorabilia

Bob Kebric says collecting Olympic memorabilia combines his three passions: history, art and sport. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With just nine days until the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, a local collector gave WAVE 3 News a look at his memorabilia.

Bob Kebric's basement, filled with collectables from the international games, screams "Olympic fanatic."

But Kebric says his extensive collection is about more than just the games.

"It's a combination of the three things I like most, which is history and sport and art," he said. "It's all here together and the Olympics are just part of my art collection."

The 1984 L.A. games introduced the California native to the hobby.

Since then, he's gotten his hands on more collectibles than he can count. Some finds date back to 1932.

His collection includes rare medals, torches carried by the greatest athletes in the world, and autographed posters.

One of the most unique items is the envelope that held President Roosevelt's invitation to the 1936 winter games.

Kebric says he's always searching for a good deal.

"If the price was right I bought it, if it wasn't right I didn't buy it," he told us. "That's actually what the fun is. Looking for stuff and finding good stuff."

Kebric hasn't kept count of how much he has spent over the years but he said he's confident he has the largest collection in the area.

