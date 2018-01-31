Vince Tyra 'tapping the brakes' on future construction plans for UofL Athletics

One thing that will get done soon, he hopes: replace the faded stadium seats at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

UofL's Vince Tyra says he is "tapping the breaks" on future projects for now. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New turf, new seats and new buildings make the list of an ambitious and expensive "wish list" for University of Louisville Athletics.

But in response to financially uncertain times, brought on by budget cuts and scandal, UofL Acting Athletic Director Vince Tyra said he is "tapping the brakes" on launching future projects.

"Even in these circumstances we're probably tapping the brakes but we haven't slammed it to the floor," Tyra said. "We need to know how the tax reform is going to hit us in the excise tax and donation tax and then obviously the NCAA outcome, and how our fans feel about that."

The "wish list," as Tyra described it, was created in better financial times by his predecessor, Tom Jurich. The list was produced to advise the state of the university's anticipated athletic facility needs, future construction plans and possible costs, but not to seek appropriations.

The list included:

Replace Papa John's Stadium seats - $5.4 million

New football practice field lighting - 1.3 million

Replace artificial turf (fields 3 and 4) - 2.5 million

Construct artificial turf intramural field - 1.2 million

Construct apparel and equipment storage - 1.2 million

Expand Jim Patterson Stadium - 9.5 million

Construct athletics office building - 7.5 million

Tyra said construction of new facilities like the proposed athletics office building will not be a priority.

Items still needing attention, he said, include replacing aging artificial turf on two athletic fields and replacing the 42,000 faded seats at Papa John's Stadium. Just those two projects would cost approximately $8 million, according to estimates included on the list.

Tyra says decisions will be made with the needs of the entire university in mind.

"That's why I say I think it's a fine balance that you have between athletics and academics," Tyra said. "We need good housing as part of recruiting those kids as well. So I'm being thoughtful about those issues as much as whether we have the best weight room in the country."

