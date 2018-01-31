Evelyn scores 20, Valparaiso beats Indiana State 69-63

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) - Bakari Evelyn scored 20 points and Valparaiso snapped a five-game slide, beating Indiana State 69-63 on Wednesday night.

The Crusaders (12-12, 3-8 Missouri Valley Conference) trailed 54-52 late in the second half when Markus Golder hit a 3-pointer and Max Joseph a dunk to give them the lead for good, 57-54, with 3:56 to go. Indiana State cut it to 65-63 with 30 seconds remaining, but a Tevonn Walker dunk with six seconds left helped seal the win.

Walker added 14 points, three rebounds and four steals for the Crusaders, who had a total of 13 steals contributing to 22 Indiana State turnovers. Golder finished with nine points and five boards.

Valparaiso led by nine with 1:48 to go in the first half and held on for a 34-30 edge at the break.

Jordan Barnes scored 23 points for the Sycamores (10-13, 5-6), who have lost the last three.

