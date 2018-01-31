Study finds two-thirds of trash in Louisville shouldn't be thrown away

The study found up to two-thirds of waste could have been recycled, reused or composted. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What happens to your trash when you throw it away?

That was the focus of a two-year Louisville waste management study that was released Wednesday night.

In 2015, 879,000 tons of waste was put into area landfills.

The study found up to two-thirds of it could have been recycled, reused or composted.

"It looked at the current waste system to see just what's in it, what goes into it," Metro Public Works spokesman Harold Adams explained. "It looked at our system of managing that waste system -- how we dispose of it, what we do with it. And they came up with a set of recommendations -- how to improve on that."

Some of the long-term recommendations include an online materials exchange program, trash collection every other week, and mandatory recycling.

Nothing has been instituted yet.

