MIKE HARTNETT: Super Bowl XIII is my favorite because I was there

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On January 21, 1979, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys squared off in the 13th Super Bowl. That championship was played at the Orange Bowl and would be the final Super Bowl contested at that grand stadium.



The Steelers defeated the Cowboys 35 to 31 in what is considered to be one of the greatest Super Bowls ever played.



It was truly a super event. This game had it all. Nineteen eventual Hall of Famers participated that day in Miami.



There was that spectacular matchup at quarterback: Bradshaw vs. Staubach. How about the talent in the backfield: Franco Harris and Tony Dorsett. Throw in superstars like Lynn Swann, Mean Joe Greene and Randy White then toss in the coaching matchup of Noll vs. Landry and you had a recipe for a game for the ages.



And 39 years ago, I was one of the fortunate fans that day at the Orange Bowl. I was there with my best friend Brent, whose father happened to be close friends with a former NFL player who was from Louisville. Back in the day, former players received a pair of tickets to the Super Bowl. The ex-player knew he wasn't going to Miami so he offered the tickets to my buddy. What luck!

We bought them from him for face value, $30 a ticket. Can you believe it! $30....sounds crazy now, right? It just goes to show how popular the game became. While the Super Bowl was big in the 70s, seems like it's popularity really exploded in the 80s.



We flew to Miami on that Thursday. The next day we walked a few blocks to the game's media hotel. We entered a ballroom where a Super Bowl press conference was just ending. Guess security wasn't a big deal back then.

The head coaches, Chuck Noll and Tom Landry, were still in the room finishing up interviews. Remember, I wasn't working...certainly didn't have a media pass....yet we just strolled on in.

MORE

+ Philadelphia fans rename Boston Market ahead of Super Bowl

+ Super Bowl food by the numbers

+ Some companies release Super Bowl LII commercials early



We walked up close to the podium and the Vince Lombardi Trophy was right there too, just a few feet in front us.



Game Day finally came and it was fantastic. It was 71 degrees at kickoff which was at 4:15 p.m. You see, years ago, Super Bowls began in the late afternoon. How times have changed.

I looked across the field at the press box and saw NBC's announcing crew of Curt Gowdy, John Brodie and Merlin Olsen in the booth.



Pittsburgh and Dallas put on a show. Terry Bradshaw threw a then-record four touchdown passes and was named MVP. The Cowboys rallied from 18 points down to make it a thriller.

Brent and I were for the Steelers all along so we loved it. When the clock hit zero, he said, "Hey, let's run out onto the field."



He jumped from the front row and landed on the field and then took off chasing the victorious Steelers. I jumped down too, but when I landed, a policeman and a growling German Shepherd were staring me down. Ha ha...I quickly climbed back into the stands.



I doubt I'll ever see another Super Bowl in-person but what amazing memories I took away from that January day in 1979.



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.