Monopoly is releasing a game just for cheaters

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Monopoly is releasing a special cheaters edition of the classic game.



In this version, fans are encouraged to play dirty. The goal is to not get caught.

Insider reports the new game will include several tasks for players to complete.



If you can successfully cheat your way to getting them done, you'll get rewards. But if you get caught, you could end up wearing a handcuff that literally chains you to the game.



The cheaters edition is expected to be released this fall.

