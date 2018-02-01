Woman's surprise encounter with Beyonce becomes a viral meme

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Massachusetts woman got her 15 minutes of fame Sunday night thanks to Beyonce.



The singer posted a picture of the surprise encounter in a New York hotel just before the Grammys.

Susan Monaghan said, "And then I turned and I'm like 'Beyonce!' And I was like frozen!"

Monaghan and her family were staying at the same hotel as a pre-Grammy party and she was hoping to catch a glimpse of a big star. But then she ran right into the biggest star, according to CNN.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Monaghan's daughter said, "She said 'you're never going to guess who I met.' And I'm like 'who?' 'Jay-Z and Beyonce.' I go, 'you're right I don't believe you.'"

Since Beyonce posted the picture, about five million or so people have seen it.

The whole incident is teaching Monaghan a thing or two about the internet and popular culture.

"I didn't even know what a meme is. Am I a mime? I'm like, is it a me-me? What is this thing, you know? Everyone is like 'you are a mime, you're famous, I'm like what," she said.

She did say she regrets one thing about her brush with greatness - that she didn't ask Beyonce any questions or even wish her luck at the Grammys. She said she was just too starstruck.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.