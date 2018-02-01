Crash knocks out power to thousands in Louisville

The crash was reported in the 14000 block of Dixie Highway around 6:10 a.m. Thursday. (Source: LG&E Outage Map)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Thousands of LG&E customers were without power after a vehicle crashed on Dixie Highway.

The crash was reported in the 14000 block of Dixie Highway around 6:10 a.m. Thursday.

Power was restored around 8 a.m.

No additional information has been released.

